PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

