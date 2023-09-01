PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $176.08. 1,494,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.59. The company has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

