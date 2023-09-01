Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.11

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 70620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,487 shares of company stock worth $2,101,268. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

