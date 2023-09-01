PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGTI

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.4 %

PGT Innovations stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.