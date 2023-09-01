Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 3,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 45,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -3.82.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. venBio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 87.2% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,183 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 973,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 157,154 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,079,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 82.1% during the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,406,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after buying an additional 1,986,097 shares during the period.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.