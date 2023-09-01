PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,895.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.



