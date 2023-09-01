Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
Shares of PILBF stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
