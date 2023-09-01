PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.29 and last traded at $81.29. 49,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 230,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.02.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

