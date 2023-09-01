Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. 11,693,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,730,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.