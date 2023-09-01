PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of PNM Resources worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM opened at $44.31 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

