Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Polaris by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 55,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

