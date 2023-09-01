Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after buying an additional 258,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 259,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.91 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $107,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.