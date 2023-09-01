Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,316 Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Burgess bought 21,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $501,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Burgess bought 21,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $501,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

