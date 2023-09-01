Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,741 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.02 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.