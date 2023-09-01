Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,450,627 shares of company stock worth $25,138,811 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

