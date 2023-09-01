Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

