Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,982. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

