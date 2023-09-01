Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 389.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,477,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 387,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 379,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $61.40.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

