Profund Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Trading Down 1.2 %

PPL stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

