Profund Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $197.93. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

