Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 390,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

