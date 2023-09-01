Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085,518 shares of company stock worth $29,199,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

