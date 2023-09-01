Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

