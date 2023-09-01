Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.33. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

