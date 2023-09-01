Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 33,960 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 228.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

