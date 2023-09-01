Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 8,217 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 470,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

