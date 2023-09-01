Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 256,293 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 256,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of MannKind as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

MannKind Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $125,118. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.