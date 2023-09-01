Profund Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $461.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

