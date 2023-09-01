Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

