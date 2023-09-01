Profund Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

