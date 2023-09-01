Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,533,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,725 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 15.8 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.00 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.