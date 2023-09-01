Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

