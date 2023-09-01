ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,539 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.