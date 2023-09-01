ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 23,132 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middlesex Water

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.