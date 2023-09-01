ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

