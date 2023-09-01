ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $276.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $344.91.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

