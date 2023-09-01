ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $1,034,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

