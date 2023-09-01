ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zscaler worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $156.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,568,581.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.