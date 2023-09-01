ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $283.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.45. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

