ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of WD-40 worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $234.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. WD-40's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

