ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $543.62 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.67 and a 200 day moving average of $511.24. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

