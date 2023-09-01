ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 369,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 173,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

