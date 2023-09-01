ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.