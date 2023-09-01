ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 9,368,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,112,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.