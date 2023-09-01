Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

