Prudential PLC Acquires 4,451 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 138,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 2,519,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,402. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.