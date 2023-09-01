Prudential PLC Acquires 60,944 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.90. 4,074,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,882,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.