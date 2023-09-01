Prudential PLC Buys 107,742 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 874.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,742 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $93.95. 5,699,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,107. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

