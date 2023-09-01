Prudential PLC Buys 4,413 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $279.26. 647,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

