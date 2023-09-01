Prudential PLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 533.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.45. 1,201,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

